Starting the morning with temps in the 60’s across the majority of the Texas Panhandle. Temps for this afternoon will be around seasonal once again. Highs expected to be mostly in the 80’s with windy conditions persisting this afternoon. Winds will increase into the 20-25 mph mark and gusts even greater. There is a potential for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. A marginal risk of severe weather in place for parts of the viewing area due to this disturbance. The main concern from the SPC outlook will be strong winds associated with those cells that do develop. Temps will increase back into the 90’s for tomorrow and into the weekend as a high pressure will sit over the state by Saturday. A ridge pattern will take over through the middle of next week. Expect breezy to windy conditions through the next seven days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas