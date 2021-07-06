Another round of evening, late storms today

Good morning folks!

We are starting our Tuesday morning with some light cloud cover across the Panhandle and humid conditions. Skies will clear up by the noon hour and dew points will remain high in the mid to upper 60s. This afternoon we will see storms in northwestern part of the viewing area. These storms will slowly try to move south. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds, hail and flooding as the ground continues to be saturated.

For this afternoon, temps will continue to run below seasonal but by the end of the work week we are still tracking a warming trend as temps will return to around average for this time of year. A break from the rain on Thursday and then gusty winds on Friday with isolated afternoon storms back in the forecast. A front is set to move in on Friday dropping our temps back to the 80s for the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday,

Maria Pasillas