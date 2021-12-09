Another pleasant afternoon with windy conditions

Good morning, folks!

Starting our Thursday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, a great start to the day. By this afternoon temperatures will be increasing into the 60s and 70s, a pleasant afternoon. The downside for today will be those breezy conditions that we still have in place as we could see some gust up to 30 mph. We are keeping an eye on Friday as we will be tracking a front that’s going to be making its way across the region. This will bring us cooler temperatures in the forecast for Saturday.

With the strong winds on Friday with gusts up to 60 mph for portion of the Panhandle and low humidity, this will create a fire concern across the viewing area. Temps look to rebound back to Spring towards the start of next week.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas