Another pleasant afternoon before we cool down again

Cool temps this Thursday morning as temps have fallen into the 40s and 30s under a clear sky. However, temps will climb and exceed the seasonal temps for central parts of the Panhandle this afternoon. A stationary front sit between NE parts of the area to the SW. This will allow temps to the north to only climb into the 60s for this afternoon. As we move into Friday, this front will be out of the area and most of viewing area will only climb into the lower 60s.

For this weekend, we rebound back to seasonal temps. Breezy conditions look to remain off and on for the next seven days with another cool down towards the end of the next workweek.

