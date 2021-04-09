Cooler next week with rain chances increasing

Northerly winds of 25 to 40 mph will increase today, as another cold front plows south across the Panhandles. As the frontal boundary interacts with a slightly enhanced moisture supply across our far eastern counties, one or two thunderstorms could develop. Severe weather is not expected, and the storms should exit our area to the east rather quickly by early evening. Temperature-wise, today will see sunshine with highs in the upper 60’s and 70’s.

Tomorrow could start out cold with morning lows close to freezing, while the afternoon weather looks lovely with light winds and highs back in the 70’s. Sunday will be even warmer, but breezy, with a mix of 80’s. By Monday and Tuesday, however, cooler weather looks to return, with temperatures holding steady in the 60’s for both days. Also, rain chances look to improve by midweek.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris