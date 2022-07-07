Good morning, everyone!

It will be another hot day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be light from the southwest today around 11 mph. The high for today will be around 96 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 90’s and Low 100’s range.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop in the Panhandles this afternoon and evening. A severe wind gust cannot be ruled out. Additionally, localized urban flooding will be possible if any storms manage to both develop and track over a city or town.

On Friday, we’ll receive more isolated storm threats, and that trend may also continue on Saturday. Sunday looks to be void of thunderstorms and showers, but there’s a chance they will return to the area next Monday and continue through Wednesday. A weak frontal boundary has already moved in. This will bring temperatures down to the Mid 90’s for today, Friday, and Saturday here in Amarillo. But they’ll raise to the 100’s again by Sunday and Monday. Then we’re anticipating another cold front to hit by Tuesday. Low 90’s are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel