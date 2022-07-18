Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70’s and 80’s. It will be another hot day today with all of the area expected to reach the 100’s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with light winds. A shower could make it to the far NW this evening in New Mexico, everyone else will stay dry. There is, however, a chance for some moisture for this workweek on Tuesday through Friday morning. Isolated chance for t-shower will favor the top half of the area on Tuesday. Then for Wednesday and Thursday there is a greater chance for some scattered activity. Temps on the other hand will continue to stay above normal for this week. The CPC has most of the country with the same pattern of above temps for the 8–14-day outlook as well.

Stay cool,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas