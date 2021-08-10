Another hot & breezy day, rain chances return

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our morning with mostly clear skies and warm temps in the 70s and 80s. Another hot day in store across the Texas Panhandle as most will reach upper 90s once again with a few 100s. A disturbance will help us see some summertime isolated storms this afternoon and evening. Currently, the Oklahoma Panhandle is under a marginal risk of severe weather while the rest of the area under a general risk. Main concern for today with those storms will be damaging winds. Besides the storms, we have breezy winds still in place with gusts up to 25 mph at times today.

Things cool off some more by Wednesday and rain chances will continue for the seven days. By the weekend we should see temps back in the upper 80s with some scattered rain chances.



Maria Pasillas