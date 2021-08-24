Another hot and breezy day

Good morning, folks!

Starting our Tuesday with mild temps once again. Temps will be exceeding our average temps for this time of year this afternoon. Most of the Panhandle will sit in the upper 90s with a few 100s. A high pressure will sit over portions of the Lone Star state, giving us those hot temps. Still looking at breezy conditions with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Rain will once again favor northwestern parts of the viewing area for this evening.

For the next seven days we are still tracking a slight cooldown starting on Thursday. A cold front will try to move into portions of the Central Plains midweek, we could see some t-showers up north. The greater chance for moisture still seems to be on Sunday afternoon and Monday of next week.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas