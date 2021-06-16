Hot weather into Father’s Day Weekend + plus a few storms

Hello everyone,

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, find some shade, and put on the sunscreen – sunny and hot conditions continue. This afternoon will be muggy with southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out close to 96. Tomorrow through Sunday (Father’s Day), will follow suit with sunshine, heat, and humidity, and highs in the 90’s and low 100’s. By Monday (the first full day of summer), believe it or not, the weather turns cooler with a blend of 80’s and low 90’s. The same can be said for Tuesday before much warmer conditions return.

Regarding precipitation -rain chances look to be slim to none from today through Saturday. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms could return for Sunday and Monday.

Stay cool everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris