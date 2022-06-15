Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70s and 80s this Wednesday morning. We have clear skies for western and central parts of the Panhandle with some clouds covering the southeast. Temps for today will remain well above average with triple digits for some. There will be a stationary front that will move into our northern counties and will eventually lift back north by tonight. Expect another day of some breezy conditions with gusts up to 25 mph. Additionally, there is a Heat Advisory this afternoon for the Palo Duro Canyon for temps up to 105. Be sure to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and wear light colored clothing if outside today. For the few days, temps look to remain above average in the mid 90s. There is still a slim chance for some isolated t-showers to move through the Panhandle through this seven-day forecast.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas