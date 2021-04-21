Possible thunderstorms, plus near summertime heat on the way

The very cold weather from this morning is giving way to slowly increasing winds, and unseasonably cool conditions for this afternoon with highs in the 50’s. This evening will see temperatures falling into the 40’s by 10 pm, followed by near freezing numbers in the predawn hours of tomorrow with morning lows in the 30’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with breezy southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be on a wide range with 50’s east, 60’s central, and low 70’s west.

Tomorrow looks to moderate into the 70’s, while Saturday and Sunday could warm into the 70’s and 80’s, respectively.

Regarding additional precipitation, and this is not set in stone – a few showers and thunderstorms might develop on Friday evening across our northern and central counties. All activity should exit our area to the east during the late evening hours.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris