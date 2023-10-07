Good Saturday everyone,

Gorgeous weather conditions, at least temperature-wise, are expected for the remainder of the weekend and the work week as a high-pressure system aloft becomes situated over the western United States. Today, Saturday, October 7, highs will only top out in the low 70’s as the Canadian airmass trailing the cold front from Friday afternoon continues to insulate our area. Starting Sunday, temperatures will show a warming trend from the low 80’s and potentially climb upwards to the mid-80’s on Wednesday. Moreover, along with the slight warming trend, winds will also increase with sustained winds upwards of 20 mph accompanied by intermittent gusts around 30 mph or greater in response to a disturbance embarking on our area. Late Wednesday night, another fall cold front will sweep through the region, dropping our temperatures into the 70’s on Thursday with continuing cooling stunting temperatures in the low 60’s on Friday.

Forecaster Landry Judd