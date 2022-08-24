Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50’s and 60’s. There is some cloud cover from interstate 40 back to the southwest. Cloud cover will increase slightly by midday, but mostly sunny skies return by the evening. Winds look to remain on the light side. High for today will ranging mostly in the 80’s but a few 90’s will take over to the east. Temps will remain below seasonal till this weekend. Then we see a return of seasonal temps with another cooldown by Tuesday of next week. The chance of moisture is still forecasted in our seven-day forecast. As we end the day on Friday our northwestern counties should see a few t-showers. The chance of moisture increases across the Texas Panhandle on the weekend and into next week. As of right now we are tracking a few t-storms in the area.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas