Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temp in the 50s and 60s. Cloudy skies have taken over and unfortunately, we did not pick up much precipitation overnight as expected. The system diminished rather quickly across central and southern parts of the Panhandle. A few areas reviving hundredths of an inch but nothing significant. Cloud cover will break apart and will leave us with mostly sunny skies by this evening. Light winds will range between 10-15 mph today. Temps will continue to run below average as most of us will reach those 80s for our highs. Temps will return to seasonal by Wednesday. Rain is forecasted to return to the region by the afternoon on Friday. Scattered thundershowers will be possible for the weekend. Temps will also remain at or slightly above seasonal.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas