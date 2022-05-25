Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with cool temps in the 40s across the board. Lingering showers have come to an end for our eastern counties. Cloud cover is present but will try to move out west to east this evening. There is a small chance for showers to the NE this evening. Winds will increase by the noon hour ranging between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35. Temps this afternoon will run below seasonal in the 60s and 70s. However, we are about to turn hot once again for Memorial Day weekend. Triple digit temps are on the horizon for some of us with dry and windy conditions. Things look to be quiet with a stationary front as we start the next workweek. Isolated storms look possible on Tuesday due to the disturbance over the region. We are still days out so stay tuned for the latest on the moisture possibility.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas