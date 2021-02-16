Our second snowstorm arrives today, and yes, it’s still frigid!

Hardly any melting occurred yesterday with temperatures only in the single digits and low teens. Today should see morning lows dropping back to zero for many locations, while afternoon highs will struggle to reach 20. Plus, more snow is expected for this evening with the possibility of a few inches falling by late tonight – lasting through tomorrow morning. As of this writing, the higher snow totals could occur across our eastern counties with possibly 3 to 5 inches, while Amarillo could be in a swath from northeast to southwest with 1 to 3. Lesser amounts will be seen across our northwest counties. Needless to say, with the existing snow on the ground, plus the anticipated additional snow later today – slow way down, and drive extremely cautiously, if traveling. Ice and snow-packed roadways will cause delays, and very treacherous travel. As tomorrow progresses forward, the snow should be winding down before noon with temperatures hovering, once more, only in the teens and low 20’s.

Thursday should start the thawing out trend with sunshine and high around 32. Friday could moderate into the 40’s, while the upcoming weekend should see temperatures back in the 50’s.

Stay safe and warm everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris