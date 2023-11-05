Good Sunday everyone,

Anomalous late Fall heat is underway across the viewing area, with a high likelihood of a few record-breakers through Tuesday afternoon. Today and Monday, temperatures across the region are anticipated to peak broadly in the 80’s, with a select few locations, especially across the south, to reach the mid and upper 80’s. Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of this unusual heat spell as the mid to upper 80’s will remain prevalent across the region, with even low 90’s confined to the southeastern TX Panhandle. Unfortunately, in addition to this abnormal heat for early November, precipitation chances will remain absent for the foreseeable future. Moreover, a powerful jet stream intersecting the Rockies during the early work week will encourage a blustery environment with sustained winds upwards of 20 mph accompanied by rogue gusts of 30 mph or greater, especially on Tuesday. On the bright side, if you are yearning for actual Fall weather, you’re in luck, as on early Wednesday morning a cold front will sweep the region, lowering our temperatures to the 50’s and low 60’s for subsequent days. Sadly though, no precipitation is expected in relation to the cold frontal passage mid to late workweek.

Forecaster Landry Judd