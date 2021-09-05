An increase in rain chances during the morning and early afternoon

Good Sunday morning everyone,

This morning, lows will be in the 60’s and winds will be calmer out of the east coming in anywhere from 5 to 10 mph. We do have an increase in rain chances during the early morning hours and leading up to the early afternoon hours. Storms will move from North to South across our viewing area. With this, we will have a general risk of thunderstorms. For your Sunday afternoon, expect cooler temperatures reaching the low to mid 80’s.

As we make our way into your Monday, for your Labor Day, we are going to have calmer conditions. Expect partly cloudy skies with winds that be out of the southwest ranging anywhere from 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than they have been with highs reaching the mid to upper 80’s across the panhandle’s.