Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40’s across most of the viewing area. 30’s favor northeastern part of the Panhandle. That is where we still have a Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning in effect. Temps have been below seasonal for the past few days but for this afternoon we warm back up into the 70’s. A warm front will move west to east across the region as a ridge pattern pushes closer to the Central Plains. All of these elements favor for above normal temps from today through Saturday. Keeping a close eye on the two fronts moving into the region over the weekend and early next week. These disturbances will bring windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph for Sunday and a huge drop-off in temps. Also looking at some minimal moisture potential. By Monday temps will fall back to below average.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas