Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures ranging between the 30s to mid-50s. The range of temps is due to a cold front that pushed through last night and overnight. Conditions for today will be similar to Thursday, meaning high winds and fire concerns. Gusts could increase between 50 to 60 mph with sustained winds up to 40. A Blowing Dust Advisory will be in effect as well starting this mid-morning and continuing through the evening. Highs for this evening will be in the 60’s and low 70’s. Over the weekend, expect warmer temps back in the 70s and 80s with breezy to windy conditions. Another front will move in on Tuesday night, dropping temps by the middle of the next workweek.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas