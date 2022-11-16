Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 20’s across the Panhandle. An improvement from Tuesday morning. Cloudy skies with some light winds but occasionally can be breezy. Cloud cover will decrease this mid-morning with afternoon temps in the 40’s to low 50’s. Temps will be close to 15 degrees below seasonal. Tracking another front Thursday night into Friday morning. Very light snow expected for the Panhandle with flurries for us here in Amarillo. Brisk morning temps continue through the next few mornings. Then 40’s and 50’s by the weekend and 60’s next week. The strong cold airmass is expected to continue to dominate the country through the end of the workweek then warm airmass for Thanksgiving weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas