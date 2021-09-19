Afternoon storms for our northwestern counties

Good Sunday morning everyone!

During the morning time temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s across the panhandle’s. Progressing into the afternoon hours, we will see an increase in cloud cover with breezy conditions coming in from the southwest. Chances of isolated storms do come back and will mostly affect the northwestern parts of the viewing area. Due to this, we do have a general risk of thunderstorms affecting these areas. Highs tomorrow will be reaching the low to mid 90’s.

For your Monday and as we begin the new work week, partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 60’s during the morning hours. We will have cooler northeasterly winds coming in at about 10 mph. Chances of rain do continue and will mostly affect the eastern parts of our viewing area. Highs for your Monday will be reaching the upper 80’s low 90’s. 

