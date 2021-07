Good Sunday morning everyone,

We will have a humid start along with some partial cloud cover this morning. Lows this morning across the region will be in the mid to upper 60’s across the region. With winds out of the south, they will be calm to moderate coming in anywhere from 5-10 mph.

As we make our way in the afternoon hours, the rain chances continue. Due to these stormy conditions, highs will for the most part struggle to reach the 90’s for your Sunday.