Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s across the majority of the High Plains. Showers and thunderstorms remain ongoing through the area as we start this Thursday. Temps will return to the 80s and 90s this afternoon. Any active pattern will remain in the forecast through the weekend as more storms are in the forecast. For this afternoon a few isolated storms are expected to the far SW but our focus will be tonight into tomorrow morning. Strong to severe storms will pulse through SW Kansas, the OK Panhandle, and NE Texas Panhandle. There is a few disagreements on the tracking of these storm from our models but still something to keep in mind for tonight. The SPC has an enhanced risk for the areas mentioned above meaning all hazards will be present. Severe weather potential will remain under a slight risk for Friday and Saturday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas