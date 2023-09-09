Good evening everyone,

Buying those pumpkin spice lattes is finally socially acceptable as the weather starting Sunday will be much more seasonal and fall-like, with rain and clouds to accompany. On Sunday, temperatures will remain average in the mid to upper 80s across the region, maybe flirting with the 90’s. Additionally, afternoon scattered thunderstorms will develop in the western and central panhandles off a dryline and eventually merge into a line as the storms progress eastward into the later night hours. A few storms may even reach severe criteria, including the potential of isolated significant hail events and intense wind gusts upwards of 60mph in the most intense storms. The good news is that the tornado threat remains extremely low, if not non-existent, on Sunday! The Storm Prediction Center from our friends in Norman, OK, has drawn up a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5 severe potential) for most of our area for Sunday. Sunday night / early Monday, a robust cold front, at least for September standards, will push across our region, giving rise to a string of days starting Monday of below-average temperatures in the 70s and 60s, seldom reaching the 80s in our SE counties. This fall-like pattern should linger in our region for at least a few days as the previous ridge pattern has been replaced by a parade of disturbances continually moving in from the west. These low-pressure systems will help keep us cloudy, rainy, and ultimately cool, giving us some much-needed relief from the triple-digit heat that has plagued our area the last month or so.

Forecaster Landry Judd