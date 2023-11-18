Good Saturday everyone,

Pleasant weather will persist through Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s and 70’s accompanied by relatively light winds and mostly clear skies. Showers and some modest thunderstorms will also be possible Saturday evening into early Sunday morning especially for the northern Panhandles. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected with this system, in which a general thunderstorm risk by the Storm Prediction Center has been released for the entire viewing area. Late Sunday night, a cold front will sweep through, lowering our temperatures in the low 50’s through Tuesday and also aiding in the development of more showers on Monday. In addition to the cooler conditions, very strong winds will also be maintained with sustained winds as high as 30 mph with rogue gusts in excess of 50 mph at times. After Tuesday we will start to experience a warming trend with temperatures back into the upper 50’s and 60’s for the Thanksgiving celebration.

Forecaster Landry Judd