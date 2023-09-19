Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

We are anticipating a pleasant and mild start for this morning. Temps will have already reached the 80’s by the noon hour. It will be another hot afternoon for the High Plains. Afternoon temps will range from the mid-80’s to mid-90’s. Isolated thunderstorms and showers will be possible this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk and the Marginal risk will be present in several eastern counties. Any thunderstorms that are able to develop in the eastern counties could have the potential to pulse strong to severe. The main threats for today will be pockets of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and lightning. Unfortunately, we are not forecasting much, if any, precipitation for tomorrow. Subtle ridging will be expected for large portions of the area. As we wake up Wednesday morning, temps will be cool in the 50’s and low 60’s. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel