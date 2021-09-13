Near normal temperatures with a slightly better chance of rain

Hello everyone,
Another hot afternoon is underway with sunshine, breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the 90’s. Amarillo should top out around 95. Tomorrow will follow suit with highs in the low 90’s, followed by temperatures easing back into the 80’s for Wednesday. The 80’s look to continue on Thursday, while a mix of 80’s and low 90’s are expected for Friday and the upcoming weekend.
Regarding precipitation, a slight chance of thunderstorm will be possible tomorrow night, followed by widely scattered thundershowers on Wednesday, and possibly Thursday. No severe weather is expected at this time.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris