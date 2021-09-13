Near normal temperatures with a slightly better chance of rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- As of Monday, Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said 510 individuals were in the Potter County Jail. With the implementation of the county’s new indigent defense program, Tanner's hope is that everyone in the jail who do not have access to an attorney will soon be able to have access to one.

“Out of the 510, a big percentage of those will not be able to hire an attorney,” she said. “This will help them get the attorney they need, get the representation they need, to face what they have done, or not done, and get them out of jail and get them back to their normal life.”