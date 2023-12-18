Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s across the High Plains. We are tracking some nice temps for this time of year for this new workweek. A weak disturbance will move through today allowing for winds to move from the north to the south. Temps will also fall from the 60s on Sunday to 50s for this afternoon. By this evening and into tonight winds are going to increase with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will become overcast and continue into Tuesday. Overall, temps this week will run between 5-10 degrees above seasonal. Rain chances look to increase on Thursday and continue into Christmas Day.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas