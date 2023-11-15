Good morning, everyone!

It will be another chilly start for the High Plains. Temps will linger in the 30s and 40s. Patchy fog and stratus clouds will also be present this morning throughout the area. If you are traveling to school and work this morning, please be careful on the roads due to the reduced visibility. Making sure to drive slowly and leaving distance between vehicles are just a few safety tips. As the day progresses, so will the area temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will remain above average in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’re anticipating pleasantly light winds along with the warm temps.

As we wake up on Thursday morning, it will be another cool start. Morning temps will linger in the upper 30s and 40s. It will be a breezy day tomorrow with sustained winds between 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could reach between 30-35 mph. Unfortunately, dry weather conditions will persist for the next few days due to the ridge over the area, but the ridge is weakening. As we start this next coming workweek, we’re expecting a cooldown into the low 50s due to the cold front and some moistures, as well. As of this morning, there is a low chance for precipitation (near 10%) on Monday. There is a possibility for a few passing scattered showers throughout the day. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel