Good Sunday everyone,

What a fantastic way to cap off the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with weak winds and crystal clear skies! Locations across most of the viewing area are eclipsing their normal highs by about 20 degrees this afternoon! Tomorrow will be cooler in the low 50’s as a weak cold front is anticipated to pass this evening and early morning. Regardless of the seasonally cool temperatures tomorrow, you can still expect relatively light winds and mostly sunny skies, making for another pleasant afternoon. Temperatures warm back up into the 60’s on Tuesday, but unfortunately in accompaniment of blustery weather with sustained southwesterly winds in the 20’s and gusts in the 30’s.

Our next weather maker will be on Thursday as a subtropical jet intrudes into the High Plains from the southwest. This feature will bring in Pacific moisture and assist in pulling Gulf of Mexico moisture northward into our area. This will set the stage for more widely scattered rain showers Thursday afternoon. With temperatures expected to reach the upper 50’s and 60’s, snow appears unlikely at this time, even at night in our far north and west counties.

Please get outside and savor this beautiful December day!

Forecaster Landry Judd