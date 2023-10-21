Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the cool upper 40’s and low 50’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected, as high-level clouds drift overhead from the south. Winds will continue relatively light out of the southwest at 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the 80’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 88. Tomorrow looks to hold steady in the rather windy 80’s.

No rain is expected over this weekend but could return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but a few rumbles of thunder could be heard from time to time. Temperature wise, Monday will be in the mid 70’s, followed by the low 70’s and low 60’s for Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris