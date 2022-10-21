Good morning, everyone!

It will be a warm day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be moderate from the west-southwest, around 17 mph. The high for today will be around 83 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 80’s range. Warmer temperatures are here for the rest of this week. We’ll be welcoming the 80’s again this weekend, but a cold front will move in next Monday to drop our temps back to the 60’s for next week. Windy conditions are also likely on Sunday. Sustained winds will be from 20-35 mph, and wind gust could be up to 55-60 mph. Blowing dust and fire danger are concerns for that day. Light showers are also possible on Monday and Tuesday, though the chances for rain at this point are on the lower end for Amarillo. (20%)

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel