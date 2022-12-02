Good morning, everyone!

It will be a warm day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be strong from the west, around 29 mph. The high for today will be around 73 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 60’s and 70’s range.

A High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory is in affect for our western counties in the viewing area. These alerts are active from 8AM to 5PM. The highest wind gusts are expected across the Oklahoma Panhandle and the western and central Texas Panhandle. Gusts may be as high as 60 mph in these areas.

A cold front on Saturday will bring temperatures back down to the 40’s and 50’s with possible chances for rain Saturday night and Sunday morning. Next week, temperatures will remain in the 50’s and 60’s with sky conditions being generally cloudy and breezy. Our next cold front arrives on Tuesday, dropping temperatures to the 50’s and also bringing precipitation chances for the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecaster Mari Ferrel