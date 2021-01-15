From very windy to docile weather

Another very windy day is on tap with northwest winds of 25 to 45 mph, and temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. No rain or snow is expected, but wind chills could be running in the 30’s and low 40’s. These high winds will lead to areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility, as well as dangerous crosswinds for high profile vehicles. Also, watch out for loose light objects being blown about. The winds speeds should quickly diminish after sunset, with a range from 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow and Sunday will continue docile with temperatures hovering around 50 during the afternoon hours, while Monday (Martin Luther King Day), might see highs in the mid 50’s. Colder weather looks to return on Tuesday with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s.

Regarding precipitation – as of this writing, no rain or snow is expected through Monday. A slightly better chance for a rain/snow mix could occur on Tuesday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris