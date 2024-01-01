Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s and teens across the High Plains. It is a crisp start to the day with wind chill values in the low teens. It will be an enjoyable start to 2024 with temps in the ballpark of seasonal. Conditions will favor sunny skies with light winds. By this evening temps will be in the 40s and 50s with an increase in cloud cover. Moisture will track its way into the High Plains tomorrow targeting areas to the far south with some light rain showers. Not much is expected as of right now. We are however looking closing at a round of winter weather possible Thursday and Friday. Rain and snow look to increase as a frontal boundary pushing across the Texas Panhandle. We will monitor closely for more details as temps will be a huge favor on what type of precipitation we will see.

