Today’s weather will include a 50% chance of showers with high temperatures only in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Tomorrow and Thursday look to continue damp and unseasonably cool with a blend of upper 60’s and 70’s, and additional showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall may continue through midday Friday. While severe weather should stay on the low end, please stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location. Sudden downburst winds, lightning, pockets of small hail, and heavy downpours would be the main concerns. Flooding could become an issue where thunderstorms train or move slowly over the same area.

Saturday and Sunday will turn sunny and warmer, with highs back in the upper 70’s and 80’s.

In the meantime – jacket and umbrella weather continue through Friday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris