Good afternoon, everyone!

We have a bit of a moral victory today! With a sunny sky in place, temperatures have made it back into the upper 20’s to near 30 for a daytime high. But the good news is – the brutally cold Arctic airmass that has taken up residence over the viewing area as of late, will finally move away from us tomorrow! In its place, breezy southwest downslope winds takeover, warming temperatures above freezing, back into the 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon. Thursday should top out in the 50’s, while the sunny but cooler upper 30’s and low 40’s take over for Friday and Saturday. Sunday should warm back into the 40’s and low 50’s.

As of this writing no rain or snow is expected through the upcoming weekend.

Have a great rest of the week, everyone! And enjoy the warmer than freezing temperatures!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris