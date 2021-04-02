Good Friday, and Easter Weekend weather

Good Friday will continue mild, but breezy, with southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, and highs in the 60’s and 70’s. Also, there is an outside chance of an isolated thundershower or two across our far southern counties by the evening hours. More than likely, however, any precipitation falling will evaporate, as it travels to the ground.

Saturday looks to be splendid with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 80, while Easter Sunday could turn breezy and much warmer with a mix of low to mid 80’s. Monday and Tuesday should continue this trend with windy warm conditions and highs in the 80’s. The only negative will be elevated to critical wildfire threats. Please stay very vigilant about all wildfire concerns!

Lastly, there is an outside chance of thunderstorms returning to the area late in the week.

Have a safe and happy Easter Holiday Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris