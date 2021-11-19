A warmer but windy day to end the workweek

Good morning, folks!

Great conditions this morning to see the Lunar Eclipse. Temps also not as cool as what we saw in the forecast yesterday morning. Temps are in the 30s and 40s and increasing into the 60s and 70s for this afternoon. Looking ahead into Saturday, we are looking at a beautiful November day with temps in the 70s. A front will move into the region Saturday into Sunday. This will allow temps to fall back some once again.

Overall, breezy conditions off and on for the next seven days. Temps look to be back into the 70s for Tuesday. Another front by next week and some moisture may move into the Panhandle. More details as we get closer to those days.

Enjoy your weekend.

Maria Pasillas