Windy and unseasonably cold weather returns

The breezy and beautiful weather from today will give way to windy conditions tonight as another cold front plows south through the region. North winds will increase upwards of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 for some locations. Also, as the cold air surges south, a wintry mix of rain, light freezing rain, and snow will be possible across our northern counties late tonight – lasting through tomorrow morning. Minor accumulations of snow could occur on grassy surfaces. Amarillo looks to be on the southern fringe of any wintry weather with minimal impacts here. Regarding temperatures, tomorrow could start out with freezing lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s, followed by afternoon numbers only in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Freezing weather makes a return for Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 20’s, while the afternoon hours should see highs around 60. Thursday and Friday look to continue in the 60’s, followed by a return to the 70’s over the upcoming weekend.

Additional low chances for rain could return on Thursday and Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris