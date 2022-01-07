A warm front moves through today

Good morning, everyone!

It will be a warm day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be moderate from the South-southwest around 17 mph today. Though we are starting off cold again this morning, a warm front will move through some parts of the viewing area. We expect to be in the mid 60’s this afternoon in Amarillo. The high for tomorrow will be around 68 degrees, as the warming trend continues. Another cold front looks to make way by Sunday. 40’s for that day and we are back in the 50’s for Monday and Tuesday. There is a slight chance for rain next Wednesday and Thursday. Right now our chances are about 25%, and we’ll still be seeing temperatures in the 50’s. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel