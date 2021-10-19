A warm Fall afternoon but a cooldown on the way

Good morning, folks!

Temps this morning have fallen into the 40s and 50s under a clear sky. We will see a very warm afternoon ahead of us with most of the area reaching 80s. Expect another day of gusty winds. For today windy conditions as gusts can be up to 30 mph for us here in Amarillo. However, we are tracking the next dry cold front that will move into the region this afternoon. Cooler airmass will move in and temps will fall into the 60s for Wednesday.

Our outlooks for the next seven days look to remain well above average with temps reaching those 80s once again by the weekend.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas