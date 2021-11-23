A warm but windy Tuesday

Good morning, folks!

We are starting the day with some temps in the 40s across the Panhandle. Temps are not as chilly as they were yesterday and highs for today will also be warmer. There will be an increase of 70s in the viewing area this afternoon. Cloud cover will move into the region and winds will pick up gusting at times up to 30 mph.

Overall, we are keeping an eye on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as a few stray showers will move into the area. Still does not look like it will impact travel, but cool temps are expected. For Thanksgiving, temps will fall short from average with a mix of 40s and 50s for the highs. Warmer temps by the weekend!

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas