A warm & breezy Sunday

Good Sunday morning everyone,

This is your Meteorologist Melissa Terrazas. This morning we will have a mostly clear start with some partial cloud cover affecting our northern regions. Temperatures across the viewing area will be in the mid to upper 60’s with warmer morning temperatures along our eastern counties.

As we progress into the afternoon hours, we are going to have warm and breezy Sunday afternoon conditions. Temperatures will be reaching the mid to upper 90’s and winds will be moderate/breezy out of the south ranging anywhere from 10 to 15 mph.

