Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40’s. Temps for today will be much warmer than what we saw for the previous days. Forecasting highs in 70’s and 80’s. Overcast morning with a breakthrough later in the afternoon. Winds for today will increase up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45. Note that there is a Wind Advisory for our northern counties starting at 2 p.m. Blowing dust will be a concern across the Panhandle. A cold front is set to move through on Thursday morning. Showers will be present with the chance of snow for our northern counties. A huge cooldown following this system as highs will be reached overnight with falling temps throughout the day. Temps will be in the 40’s from Friday through the start of next week. More moisture starting late Saturday and into Monday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas