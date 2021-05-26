Severe thunderstorms, followed by increasing rain chances over the Memorial Day Weekend

Hello everyone,

The chances for thunderstorms may wane a bit from today through Friday. While a stray storm can’t be completely ruled out – a cap of warm air aloft, along with a dryline mixing east into Western Oklahoma, may preclude thunderstorm development through the end of the week. By the weekend, however, including Memorial Day, scattered showers and thunderstorms look to return area wide. Depending on temperatures and other parameters, some severe weather could occur. Please stay weather aware, as we travel into the Memorial Holiday Weekend.

Speaking of temperatures, it will feel like early summer for today through Friday with highs close to 90. As the weekend rolls around however – humid, cloudy, and the much cooler 70’s and low 80’s look to return.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris