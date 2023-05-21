Good evening, everyone!

We had a warm day for the High Plains. This afternoon and evening, we can expect showers and thunderstorms throughout the area. We will wake up with cool temps in the 50’s and 60’s for Monday morning. Afternoon temps for Monday will be warm in the 70’s and 80’s. We could expect strong to severe thunderstorms for tomorrow afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has us under the Marginal and Slight Risk for severe weather for Monday. We will keep you updated in case any thunderstorms become severe. Have a great rest of your Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel