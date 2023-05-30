Good evening, everyone!

We had a warm day in the 80’s and 90’s. For this afternoon, we can expect strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has us under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, Slight and Enhanced Risk for our entire viewing area. The main concern for severe weather will be in the northern counties. We will wake up with mild temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s for Wednesday. Tomorrow afternoon’s temps will be warm in the 70’s and 80’s. High winds will be in our favor for tomorrow afternoon. We can continue to see more rain and thunderstorms for the next couple of days. We will keep you updated if any thunderstorm does happen to become severe. Have a great Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel